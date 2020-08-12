Li Ka-shing, one of Hong Kong’s richest people, made his fortune in property. Photo: Edward Wong
Business

Want a stake in IFC, Harbour City? Mobile game Landlord Go gives Hong Kong’s would-be property tycoons a taste of the Li Ka-shing high life

  • Augmented reality game based on Monopoly gives Hongkongers a taste of what it’s like to buy and sell in the world’s least affordable property market
  • Billionaire Li’s Cheung Kong Center is one of 300,000 properties listed in the game
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 12:30pm, 12 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Li Ka-shing, one of Hong Kong’s richest people, made his fortune in property. Photo: Edward Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE