A picture of the newly renovated Xintiandi Plaza in Shanghai. Photo: Handout
New World Development to pay US$592 million for Shanghai site in first major deal by scion of Hong Kong property empire
- New World Development wins bid for prime commercial site near Shanghai’s Xintiandi shopping district for 4.11 billion yuan (US$592 million)
- Transaction is probably the largest deal since Shanghai started easing measures to combat Covid-19 outbreak, Vincorn says
