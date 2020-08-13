Chinese Estate Holdings’ first-half profit was affected by a drop in rental income due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Handout
Chinese Estates sells no property in the first-half, sees net profit hit by Covid-19 as it cuts into rental income

  • Chinese Estates posts a 7 per cent decrease in net profit to HK$785.9 million
  • Rental income fell 19.2 per cent as anchor tenant of UK property surrendered lease in first quarter
Martin Choi
Updated: 3:30pm, 13 Aug, 2020

