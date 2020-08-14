The arrangement between theDesk and Kerry Hotel will compensate the hotel as landlord and minimise risks for the co-working company. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong co-working operator theDesk, Kerry Hotel start profit-sharing venture to beat pandemic-driven slowdown
- theDesk is occupying 6,600 sq ft in Hung Hom hotel
- ‘We have adapted to cater to a new generation of needs,’ hotel’s general manager says
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
