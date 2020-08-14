The arrangement between theDesk and Kerry Hotel will compensate the hotel as landlord and minimise risks for the co-working company. Photo: Martin Chan
Business

Hong Kong co-working operator theDesk, Kerry Hotel start profit-sharing venture to beat pandemic-driven slowdown

  • theDesk is occupying 6,600 sq ft in Hung Hom hotel
  • ‘We have adapted to cater to a new generation of needs,’ hotel’s general manager says
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 9:09am, 14 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The arrangement between theDesk and Kerry Hotel will compensate the hotel as landlord and minimise risks for the co-working company. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE