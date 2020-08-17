The China Evergrande Centre in Hong Kong. Sunday’s announcement comes two months after the company put 223 commercial properties up for sale to tackle its leverage. Photo: Reuters
China Evergrande, country’s biggest developer by sales, says coronavirus, discounts to blame for expected 46 per cent decline in first-half profit

  • Shenzhen-based company expects net profit for the first half of 2020 to decline by about 46 per cent to 14.7 billion yuan
  • Its core profit, excluding extraordinary items, is seen shrinking 37 per cent to 19.3 billion yuan from a year ago
Sandy Li
Updated: 7:30am, 17 Aug, 2020

