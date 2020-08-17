A dish made using Avant Meats’ cell-cultivated fish maw. The company says it will tailor its products for consumers in China and Asia. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong protein alternatives start-up eyes juicy cut of sector forecast to reach US$630 billion by 2040

  • Avant Meats, Hong Kong’s first cell-cultivated meat company, hopes to launch its cell-based fish maw in two years
  • Hong Kong-based protein alternatives venture capital fund Lever, which has received US$23 million in capital commitments, has invested in Avant
Updated: 6:03pm, 17 Aug, 2020

