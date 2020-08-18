Times Xianghai Bian in Zhongshan has been built by Hong Kong-listed mainland Chinese developer Times China. Photo: Handout
Business

Hongkongers eye deals in Greater Bay Area city Zhongshan, turn to the internet to buy property

  • Coronavirus pandemic is an ‘opportunity to buy’, as prices will rebound when it is contained, buyer says
  • Hong Kong investors spent about 40 billion yuan on homes in the development zone last year, an increase of 300 per cent over 2018
Topic |   China property
Sandy Li
Sandy Li

Updated: 10:20am, 18 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Times Xianghai Bian in Zhongshan has been built by Hong Kong-listed mainland Chinese developer Times China. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE