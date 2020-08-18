Office workers are seen through the windows crossing the road in the financial district of Central, Hong Kong in June 2002. Photo: Nora Tam
Rising unemployment, tottering Hang Seng Index foretell weaker home prices in coming months, Knight Frank says
- Higher unemployment rate and Hang Seng Index are leading indicators for Hong Kong home prices by one to six months, Knight Frank says
- Firm expects prices for mass housing and luxury homes to weaken by 5 per cent through year end
Topic | Hong Kong property
