Office workers are seen through the windows crossing the road in the financial district of Central, Hong Kong in June 2002. Photo: Nora Tam
Business

Rising unemployment, tottering Hang Seng Index foretell weaker home prices in coming months, Knight Frank says

  • Higher unemployment rate and Hang Seng Index are leading indicators for Hong Kong home prices by one to six months, Knight Frank says
  • Firm expects prices for mass housing and luxury homes to weaken by 5 per cent through year end
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 8:00am, 18 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Office workers are seen through the windows crossing the road in the financial district of Central, Hong Kong in June 2002. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE