A Sinopharm vaccine production plant in Beijing. The first dose of the company’s vaccine candidate will give people 97 per cent protection against the virus, rising to 100 per cent after the second shot, its chairman says. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus vaccine could boost state-owned Sinopharm’s revenue by US$9.5 billion
- Parent of Hong Kong-listed drugs distributor Sinopharm Group is conducting phase three trials in UAE
- Vaccine expected to be priced at several hundred yuan per dose, chairman says
Topic | Coronavirus China
