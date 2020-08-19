Property buyers during a 2019 sales preview at the Parc Clematis, the second-best selling residential property project in July in Singapore. Photo: The Edge Singapore
Singapore’s July home sales jump 8.2 per cent from a month earlier to this year’s highest as buyers emerge from Covid-19 restrictions
- July’s home sales rose 8.2 per cent from a month earlier to 1,080 units, chalking up the highest monthly transaction number since November 2019
- July sales fell 8.4 per cent compared with last year
