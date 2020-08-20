A worker on a crane at a construction site in front of Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai on July 16 2020. Photo: Reuters
Investors are piling into China’s offices, shops and retail space, defying spending slumps across Asia-Pacific real estate markets
- Second-quarter investment volume jumped 95 per cent to US$8.4 billion compared with last year, according to data by Real Capital Analytics (RCA)
- First-half volume fell 23 per cent from last year to US$14 billion, owing to nationwide quarantines to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the first three months
