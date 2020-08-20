The US Federal Reserve building in Washington on July 1. The monetary policies undertaken by the Fed and other major central banks in response to the Covid-19 pandemic have created more room for central banks in emerging economies to experiment with and pursue new policies. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus recovery: how the stimulus splurge in advanced economies has opened doors for emerging markets

  • The spillover effects from quantitative easing in the world’s biggest economies have helped emerging markets broaden their toolkit of monetary policy
  • There are limits to the benefits of this new freedom, though, as a prolonged recession will inevitably hit balance sheets and lead to bankruptcies and bad loans
Updated: 8:45pm, 20 Aug, 2020

