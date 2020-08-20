The US Federal Reserve building in Washington on July 1. The monetary policies undertaken by the Fed and other major central banks in response to the Covid-19 pandemic have created more room for central banks in emerging economies to experiment with and pursue new policies. Photo: AFP
