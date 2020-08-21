Aerial view of the adjoining property owned by Otto Poon Lok-to (centre right) and his wife, the Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah (left) at Villa de Mer in Tuen Mun. Poon was fined HK$20,000 in 2019 after being found guilty of building an unauthorised pool in his garden. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong Justice Secretary’s Standard Chartered mortgage is under scrutiny as US sanctions on city officials sever banking ties
- Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah took out a mortgage with Standard Chartered Bank for her HK$26 million (US$3.4 million) Tuen Mun villa, bought in 2008, according to Land Registry records
- The villa is among Cheng’s five properties in Hong Kong, adding to an apartment each in Beijing and in Yunnan province, according to the July declaration of interests by Hong Kong’s Executive Council members
