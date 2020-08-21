China recorded some 774,000 new lung cancer cases in 2018, almost one-fifth of all cancer cases in the nation. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese biotech CStone on course to launch lung cancer drug after successful clinical trial

  • Hong Kong-listed CStone Pharmaceuticals’ Sugemalimab treatment could become the first drug of its kind in China to be to approved for non-small cell lung cancer
  • The market for the category of drug being developed by CStone is estimated at 40 billion yuan a year currently and is expected to touch 80 billion yuan in 10 years’ time
Eric Ng
Updated: 6:13pm, 21 Aug, 2020

