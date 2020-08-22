Buyers lining up at the Tsim Sha Tsui sales office of the Seacoast Royale project in Tuen Mun on 22 August 2020. As many as 11,000 people submitted bids for 168 units, or about 66 buyers for every available flat. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong posts mixed weekend sales results as home buyers are spoilt for choice amid supply glut and easy financing options
- At the Seacoast Royale in Tuen Mun, 165 units of the 168 flats on offer were sold as of 7pm, agents said
- At China Evergrande’s the Vertex in Cheung Sha Wan, only 11 units of 85 flats on offer were sold
