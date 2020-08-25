The Camellias, a project of Indian developer DLF, is being marketed to Indian nationals in Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
Non-resident Indians can take advantage as weakening rupee, falling real estate prices give investors bang for their buck back home
- The rupee is among Asia’s worst performing currencies this year and has weakened by more than 13 per cent in nearly five years
- Developers including DLF are tapping non-resident Indians as sales take a hit back home because of the economic slowdown
Topic | International Property
