The Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin. Rents in some areas close to universities have dropped by about a third year on year. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong home rents drop near universities, as mainland Chinese students stay at home for online classes
- Rents in some areas close to universities have dropped by about a third, by 3.4 per cent since January overall
- Landlords are offering generous concessions as they shift focus to local tenants
Topic | Hong Kong property
The Chinese University of Hong Kong in Sha Tin. Rents in some areas close to universities have dropped by about a third year on year. Photo: David Wong