The company reported net profits down 3.7 per cent to 20.5 billion yuan (US$2.97 billion) in the six months to June 30. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Business

China Overseas Land & Investment develops technology ecosystem to create new income source, as first-half revenues beat expectations

  • The developer reported that its basic earnings per share slipped 3.7 per cent to HK$1.87, beating analysts’ estimates
  • Contracted property sales grew 4.2 per cent to in first half to 172 billion yuan despite no sales for almost two months
Topic |   China property
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 9:09pm, 24 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The company reported net profits down 3.7 per cent to 20.5 billion yuan (US$2.97 billion) in the six months to June 30. Photo: SCMP Pictures
READ FULL ARTICLE