The company reported net profits down 3.7 per cent to 20.5 billion yuan (US$2.97 billion) in the six months to June 30. Photo: SCMP Pictures
China Overseas Land & Investment develops technology ecosystem to create new income source, as first-half revenues beat expectations
- The developer reported that its basic earnings per share slipped 3.7 per cent to HK$1.87, beating analysts’ estimates
- Contracted property sales grew 4.2 per cent to in first half to 172 billion yuan despite no sales for almost two months
Topic | China property
