The historic State Theatre in North Point, where New World Development is seeking to buy the rest of the property it does not already own. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s iconic State Theatre to be preserved under New World’s multibillion-dollar redevelopment plan
- The 68-year-old State Theatre will be retained as New World Development agreed to preserve it as part of its multibillion-dollar redevelopment plan
- Developer wins approval to launch compulsory acquisition of property in North Point after buying up more than 80 per cent of the site
Topic | Hong Kong property
