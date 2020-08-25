The historic State Theatre in North Point, where New World Development is seeking to buy the rest of the property it does not already own. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s iconic State Theatre to be preserved under New World’s multibillion-dollar redevelopment plan

  • The 68-year-old State Theatre will be retained as New World Development agreed to preserve it as part of its multibillion-dollar redevelopment plan
  • Developer wins approval to launch compulsory acquisition of property in North Point after buying up more than 80 per cent of the site
Sandy Li
Updated: 1:29pm, 25 Aug, 2020

