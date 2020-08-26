The coronavirus pandemic has spurred the use of proptech by Chinese property companies. Photo: Reuters
Chinese real estate firms to increase proptech budget, bet on innovation to fight Covid-19, reduce costs: survey
- Some 55 per cent of mainland firms are likely to raise their proptech budget between 10 and 30 per cent, from just 10 per cent in the previous JLL study
- As more Chinese property companies allow greater collaboration, costs associated with building trust with technology firms will be lowered, says JLL executive
Topic | Coronavirus China
