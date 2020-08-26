The volume of retail property transactions fell 16 per cent year on year in the second quarter to HK$4.42 billion, according to Colliers International. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong’s commercial property investors expect relaxed mortgage rules to kick start buying activity
- Bridgeway Prime Shop Fund Management plans to speed up its HK$100 million acquisition plan in core tourist belts following the credit easing
- While the credit-easing policy has had a positive impact on sentiment, some market observers say the economic outlook and Covid-19 continue to cast a shadow
