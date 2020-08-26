Sino Hotels’ portfolio includes the Conrad Hong Kong. Photo: Getty Images
Sino Hotels, which runs the Conrad Hong Kong, posts loss as occupancy rate falls to a third amid coronavirus

  • The company’s average room rates plunged by 43 per cent in the year ended June, chairman Robert Ng Chee Siong Ng said in a stock exchange filing
  • The group said it would focus more on the domestic tourism market because of the drop in international travel caused by Covid-19
Sandy Li
Updated: 8:55pm, 26 Aug, 2020

