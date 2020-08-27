Shanghai’s financial district. Social distancing measures made it difficult for millions of insurance agents to meet clients and sell policies in the first half of the year, according to China’s two largest insurers. Photo: EPA-EFE
Insurers Ping An, China Life vow to further develop online sales after coronavirus pandemic eats into first-half earnings
- Ping An’s net profit declined 30 per cent, while China Life’s net profit dropped 19 per cent in the six-month period
- Further development of online sales by two of China’s largest insurance companies could change the sector forever, analyst says
Topic | Ping An Insurance
