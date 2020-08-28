Midland, one of Hong Kong’s largest property agents, lost HK$24.3 million (US$3.1 million) in the first half. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Business

Property agent Midland posts worst interim results in four years as Hong Kong market hammered by coronavirus, social unrest

  • Revenues declined by 15 per cent in the first half, reflecting the uncertain conditions Midland had to operate in as the city grapples with an unprecedented recession
  • Measures to stem the spread of Covid-19 caused a halt in business activities that slashed company revenues, and triggered salary cuts and redundancies

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 8:15pm, 28 Aug, 2020

