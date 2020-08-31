Lohas Park Sea to Sky housing development in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong. Photo: Martin Chan
Business

Hong Kong’s lived-in home prices decline as third wave of virus outbreak halts recovery

  • Average prices dropped 0.5 per cent in July from June, the most in five months, after government tightened social-distancing rules
  • Hong Kong tightened rules in July, hurting showroom visits and property viewings, and prompting owners to deepen price cuts

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 1:35pm, 31 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Lohas Park Sea to Sky housing development in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE