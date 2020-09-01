Commercial buildings in the Admiralty district of Hong Kong. Photo: EPA-EFE
Mainland Chinese firms plough their cash into Hong Kong property as souring foreign ties put US, Australia, UK out of the picture

  • In the first half of the year, mainland Chinese investment in Hong Kong real estate accounted for almost all cross-border investment, according to Colliers
  • ‘Given the current tensions between China and some western countries, in particular the US, a lot of mainland capital will prefer to invest in Hong Kong instead,’ said Antonio Wu of Colliers

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 7:29am, 1 Sep, 2020

