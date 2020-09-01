The owners of the building, which has been converted into Minimal Hotel Avenue, in Tsim Sha Tsui, sued to recover 10 months of unpaid rent. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong ‘shop king’ Tang Shing-bor reaches settlement on unpaid rent of US$1.5 million for hotel property

  • The four owners of the property at 182 Nathan Road had filed a writ in the High Court seeking unpaid arrears over 10 months
  • Stan Group, the family office representing Tang’s assets, says its business as usual and that it constantly reviews its HK$80 billion portfolio

Sandy Li
Updated: 8:30am, 1 Sep, 2020

