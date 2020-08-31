View of the residential project called The Vertex, developed by China Evergrande, in Cheung Sha Wan, Hong Kong. Photo: Edmond So
China Evergrande stays upbeat on home sales target amid margin squeeze, losses in electric car venture
- Vice-chairman Xia is confident developer can achieve its 650 billion yuan sales target even as margins suffer
- Group is also pouring billions of yuan into electric car venture to overtake Tesla and rule the global market in three to five years
