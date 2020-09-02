The ‘Ginza’ buildings sprouted across Hong Kong, especially in tourist districts like Causeway Bay (pictured) and Tsim Sha Tsui, during a boom in tourism to satisfy demand in a city famous for its shortage of space. Photo: Sam Tsang
Landlords of Hong Kong’s ‘Ginza-style’ commercial buildings slash rents and target non-restaurant tenants amid coronavirus downturn
- Buildings housing restaurants, bars and shops on higher floors are struggling to retain tenants as previously unaffordable street-level rents tumble
- Landlords are cutting rents to compete, and targeting a broader range of tenants, such as medical clinics and beauty salons
Topic | Hong Kong economy
The ‘Ginza’ buildings sprouted across Hong Kong, especially in tourist districts like Causeway Bay (pictured) and Tsim Sha Tsui, during a boom in tourism to satisfy demand in a city famous for its shortage of space. Photo: Sam Tsang