In terms of innovation, Hong Kong appears to have shrugged off the triple blow of US-China trade tensions, social unrest and the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the report. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong shrugs off social unrest, coronavirus impact to edge closer to top 10 in global innovation rankings
- Hong Kong rises two slots to 11th in the league table compiled by Cornell University, Insead business school and a UN body, achieving its best rank since 2016
- The city ranks third in Asia, behind Singapore and South Korea
Topic | Technology
