Hong Kong shrugs off social unrest, coronavirus impact to edge closer to top 10 in global innovation rankings

  • Hong Kong rises two slots to 11th in the league table compiled by Cornell University, Insead business school and a UN body, achieving its best rank since 2016
  • The city ranks third in Asia, behind Singapore and South Korea

Topic |   Technology
Ji Siqi
Ji Siqi

Updated: 5:00pm, 2 Sep, 2020

