The third wave of the Covid-19 outbreak dampened property transactions in Hong Kong. Photo: Sun YeungThe third wave of the Covid-19 outbreak dampened property transactions in Hong Kong. Photo: Sun Yeung
The third wave of the Covid-19 outbreak dampened property transactions in Hong Kong. Photo: Sun Yeung
Business

Hong Kong property transactions sink to lowest level since April as third wave of coronavirus weighs on sentiment

  • Overall transaction volume slumped 34.2 per cent month on month in August to HK$45.59 billion, the lowest since HK$38.35 billion in April
  • One individual incurred a loss of HK$38 million (US$4.9 million) on the sale of a house in Wong Chuk Hang

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 10:00am, 3 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The third wave of the Covid-19 outbreak dampened property transactions in Hong Kong. Photo: Sun YeungThe third wave of the Covid-19 outbreak dampened property transactions in Hong Kong. Photo: Sun Yeung
The third wave of the Covid-19 outbreak dampened property transactions in Hong Kong. Photo: Sun Yeung
READ FULL ARTICLE