The third wave of the Covid-19 outbreak dampened property transactions in Hong Kong. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong property transactions sink to lowest level since April as third wave of coronavirus weighs on sentiment
- Overall transaction volume slumped 34.2 per cent month on month in August to HK$45.59 billion, the lowest since HK$38.35 billion in April
- One individual incurred a loss of HK$38 million (US$4.9 million) on the sale of a house in Wong Chuk Hang
Topic | Hong Kong property
