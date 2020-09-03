Global investors plan to reduce their holdings of Hong Kong property assets. Photo: Roy IssaGlobal investors plan to reduce their holdings of Hong Kong property assets. Photo: Roy Issa
Foreign investors most pessimistic on Hong Kong property market in survey across Asia-Pacific markets

  • About one-fifth of investors planned to reduce their holdings in the city, compared with only 1 to 8 per cent in other Asia-Pacific cities: JLL survey
  • Hong Kong’s economy is on course for first back-to-back annual decline since records began in 1961, according to official forecasts

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 10:03am, 3 Sep, 2020

