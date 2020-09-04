Weave Living opened its third and largest co-living property, Weave on Anchor, in Tai Kok Tsui, Kowloon, this week. Photo: Handout
Vastly different Hong Kong, Singapore housing markets find common ground in booming co-living segment
- The co-living market in Hong Kong and Singapore is thriving despite the pandemic affecting the global economy and leaving millions without employment
- The co-living occupancy rate in Hong Kong ranges between 80 to 90 per cent and over 90 per cent in Singapore, say analysts and operators
Topic | Asia housing and property
