Art Piece, a new cosmetics shop at 53 Carnarvon Road in Tsim Sha Tsui, is scheduled to open this month. Photo: SCMP Handout
Business

Can Hong Kong’s retail landlords weather soaring vacancy rates by running their own shops in their own buildings?

  • Rather than leave their properties standing idle, some landlords are launching brand new business ventures to fill the vacant space
  • Two joint owners will open their first cosmetics store in their five-storey retail complex at 53 Carnarvon Road, Tsim Sha Tsui next week

Topic |   Retail properties
Sandy Li
Updated: 8:30am, 8 Sep, 2020

