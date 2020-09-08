Art Piece, a new cosmetics shop at 53 Carnarvon Road in Tsim Sha Tsui, is scheduled to open this month. Photo: SCMP Handout
Can Hong Kong’s retail landlords weather soaring vacancy rates by running their own shops in their own buildings?
- Rather than leave their properties standing idle, some landlords are launching brand new business ventures to fill the vacant space
- Two joint owners will open their first cosmetics store in their five-storey retail complex at 53 Carnarvon Road, Tsim Sha Tsui next week
