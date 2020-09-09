ITC Properties Group sold the 94-room Le Petit Rosedale Hotel in Causeway Bay for HK$460 million, about a third below the original asking price. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong’s hotel investment market reels from coronavirus, protests, with prices tumbling and landlords suing
- Only one hotel property has changed hands successfully, albeit at a steep discount, so far this year compared with seven in the first eight months of 2019
- ‘Why should they buy? They cannot collect rent and would lose money every day,’ says Francis Li of Cushman & Wakefield
Topic | Hong Kong property
ITC Properties Group sold the 94-room Le Petit Rosedale Hotel in Causeway Bay for HK$460 million, about a third below the original asking price. Photo: Facebook