With social distancing and online classes, does student accommodation property still provide healthy returns for investors?
- The industry has seen a huge drop in occupancy following the travel bans and restrictions, Australian developer BEKL says
- Appetite remains strong with first-half investments in Australia‘s student housing segment tripling the whole of 2019
