Generic view of high rises at the Wong Tai Sin district, east of the Kowloon Peninsula in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora TamGeneric view of high rises at the Wong Tai Sin district, east of the Kowloon Peninsula in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Generic view of high rises at the Wong Tai Sin district, east of the Kowloon Peninsula in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Business

Home rents in Hong Kong continue to fall as landlords concede more yields amid recession

  • Index of rents for larger homes measuring 160 square metre or above fell 1.3 per cent in July, to its lowest level since August 2010
  • Average rental yields for larger homes hit a record low of 1.8 per cent in July, joining a slump in smaller flats, according to official statistics

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 7:15am, 9 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Generic view of high rises at the Wong Tai Sin district, east of the Kowloon Peninsula in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora TamGeneric view of high rises at the Wong Tai Sin district, east of the Kowloon Peninsula in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Generic view of high rises at the Wong Tai Sin district, east of the Kowloon Peninsula in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE