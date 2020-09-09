Generic view of high rises at the Wong Tai Sin district, east of the Kowloon Peninsula in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Home rents in Hong Kong continue to fall as landlords concede more yields amid recession
- Index of rents for larger homes measuring 160 square metre or above fell 1.3 per cent in July, to its lowest level since August 2010
- Average rental yields for larger homes hit a record low of 1.8 per cent in July, joining a slump in smaller flats, according to official statistics
Topic | Hong Kong property
