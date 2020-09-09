A aerial view of 37 Shouson Hill Road in Deep Water Bay, Hong Kong. The US government has accepted an offer for the six multi-storey mansions without disclosing the buyer or transaction price. Martin ChanA aerial view of 37 Shouson Hill Road in Deep Water Bay, Hong Kong. The US government has accepted an offer for the six multi-storey mansions without disclosing the buyer or transaction price. Martin Chan
Business

US government sells Hong Kong mansions without disclosing winning buyer or price amid fraying China ties

  • The sale of 37 Shouson Hill Road is expected to close in late December, a consulate spokesperson says, declining to disclose the buyer or price
  • Property was put on the market in May shortly after China unveiled a proposal to impose a national security law on Hong Kong

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 9:10pm, 9 Sep, 2020

