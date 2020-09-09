A aerial view of 37 Shouson Hill Road in Deep Water Bay, Hong Kong. The US government has accepted an offer for the six multi-storey mansions without disclosing the buyer or transaction price. Martin Chan
US government sells Hong Kong mansions without disclosing winning buyer or price amid fraying China ties
- The sale of 37 Shouson Hill Road is expected to close in late December, a consulate spokesperson says, declining to disclose the buyer or price
- Property was put on the market in May shortly after China unveiled a proposal to impose a national security law on Hong Kong
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
