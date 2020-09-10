Pedestrians walk past closed stores on Russell Street in the Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. The Covid-19 pandemic has slammed tourist arrivals and retail sales for almost two years. Photo: Bloomberg
Rising vacancy, sliding rents in Hong Kong signal cracks in world’s most expensive retail strip to persist into new year
- Landlords and retailers on Russell Street are facing a tough ending to the year as vacancy jumps, sales slump, analysts say
- Shops vacated by global brands may be tenanted by new players that count on local consumers instead of tourist dollars, devaluing rent premium
Topic | Hong Kong property
Pedestrians walk past closed stores on Russell Street in the Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. The Covid-19 pandemic has slammed tourist arrivals and retail sales for almost two years. Photo: Bloomberg