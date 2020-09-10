Potential buyers queue for Sun Hung Kai Properties' Wetland Seasons Park residential project. Hong Kong’s property transactions slumped by a quarter in the first six months of 2020 due to pandemic-related restrictions. Photo: May TsePotential buyers queue for Sun Hung Kai Properties' Wetland Seasons Park residential project. Hong Kong’s property transactions slumped by a quarter in the first six months of 2020 due to pandemic-related restrictions. Photo: May Tse
Business

Sun Hung Kai Properties banks on more reversal of Covid-19 containment measures to revive retail, hotel businesses

  • Developer recorded a 47.6 per cent plunge in earnings to HK$23.5 billion in the year ended June 30, including steep losses in hotel operations
  • The easing is crucial to the performance of property sales, rental income and hotels, chairman and managing director Raymond Kwok says

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 10:52pm, 10 Sep, 2020

