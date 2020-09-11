Luxury waterfront condominiums in Tanjong Rhu, located across Singapore’s Marina Bay financial district. Photo: ReutersLuxury waterfront condominiums in Tanjong Rhu, located across Singapore’s Marina Bay financial district. Photo: Reuters
Luxury waterfront condominiums in Tanjong Rhu, located across Singapore’s Marina Bay financial district. Photo: Reuters
Business

Singapore’s property market gets a lift amid recession with tonic from mainland Chinese buyers, ‘unspecified foreigners’

  • Sales of new non-landed homes rose for a fourth straight month in August to a two-year high, according to data compiled by OrangeTee & Tie
  • National security law in Hong Kong and US-China tensions could be possible reasons for the jump in transactions by mainland Chinese investors

Topic |   Property investment
Martin Choi
Updated: 8:35am, 11 Sep, 2020

