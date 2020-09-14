Aurabeat Technology’s air purifier. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong start-up Aurabeat’s lab-tested purifier rids the air of 99.9 per cent of Covid-19 viruses. Is it enough for the real world?
- A stand-alone unit retails for HK$4,980 (US$642), while a portable model more suitable for personal space, such as a car’s interior, is priced at HK$1,280
- Consumer Reports recommended purifiers with a clean air delivery rate (CADR) of over 240 cubic feet per minute (cfm), which gives roughly five air exchanges per hour. Aurabeat’s stand-alone product has a CADR of 221 cfm, according to the company
