A woman walks past a closed restaurant in Causeway Bay, amid the third wave of coronavirus infections. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong retail sector fortunes polarised as fresh food shops get pandemic boost
- Shops selling fresh meat and seafood thrived as people avoided restaurants and cooked at home, a trend reflected in rents and prices of premises
- Clothing stores and jewellers suffered an existential downturn as border restrictions kept tourists away
