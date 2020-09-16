A woman walks past a closed restaurant in Causeway Bay, amid the third wave of coronavirus infections. Photo: Nora TamA woman walks past a closed restaurant in Causeway Bay, amid the third wave of coronavirus infections. Photo: Nora Tam
A woman walks past a closed restaurant in Causeway Bay, amid the third wave of coronavirus infections. Photo: Nora Tam
Business

Hong Kong retail sector fortunes polarised as fresh food shops get pandemic boost

  • Shops selling fresh meat and seafood thrived as people avoided restaurants and cooked at home, a trend reflected in rents and prices of premises
  • Clothing stores and jewellers suffered an existential downturn as border restrictions kept tourists away

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 8:50am, 16 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman walks past a closed restaurant in Causeway Bay, amid the third wave of coronavirus infections. Photo: Nora TamA woman walks past a closed restaurant in Causeway Bay, amid the third wave of coronavirus infections. Photo: Nora Tam
A woman walks past a closed restaurant in Causeway Bay, amid the third wave of coronavirus infections. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE