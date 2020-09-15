Students from Hong Kong made up the the third-largest group of overseas applicants for places in UK universities this year after China and India. Photo: Felix WongStudents from Hong Kong made up the the third-largest group of overseas applicants for places in UK universities this year after China and India. Photo: Felix Wong
Students from Hong Kong made up the the third-largest group of overseas applicants for places in UK universities this year after China and India. Photo: Felix Wong
Business

Hongkongers eye prime London homes to accommodate their children studying in British universities

  • Investors from Hong Kong represent the fourth-largest group of buyers in prime central London
  • Inquiries from potential Hong Kong buyers are up 30 per cent this month compared to the start of the year

Topic |   International Property
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 3:30pm, 15 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Students from Hong Kong made up the the third-largest group of overseas applicants for places in UK universities this year after China and India. Photo: Felix WongStudents from Hong Kong made up the the third-largest group of overseas applicants for places in UK universities this year after China and India. Photo: Felix Wong
Students from Hong Kong made up the the third-largest group of overseas applicants for places in UK universities this year after China and India. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE