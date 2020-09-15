Students from Hong Kong made up the the third-largest group of overseas applicants for places in UK universities this year after China and India. Photo: Felix Wong
Hongkongers eye prime London homes to accommodate their children studying in British universities
- Investors from Hong Kong represent the fourth-largest group of buyers in prime central London
- Inquiries from potential Hong Kong buyers are up 30 per cent this month compared to the start of the year
Topic | International Property
Students from Hong Kong made up the the third-largest group of overseas applicants for places in UK universities this year after China and India. Photo: Felix Wong