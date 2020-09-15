A slew of closures has pushed the vacancy rate of street level shops to a record high in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong’s retail sector, stuck in the doldrums, pushes vacancy rate of street-level shops to record high
- The vacancy rate in the main shopping districts of Causeway Bay, Mong Kok, Central and Tsim Sha Tsui has reached a record high of 12.6 per cent, says Midland IC&I
- The property agency expects rents to fall by 40 to 50 per cent in the core districts by the end of the year
Topic | Hong Kong property
A slew of closures has pushed the vacancy rate of street level shops to a record high in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong