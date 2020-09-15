A slew of closures has pushed the vacancy rate of street level shops to a record high in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix WongA slew of closures has pushed the vacancy rate of street level shops to a record high in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
A slew of closures has pushed the vacancy rate of street level shops to a record high in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Business

Hong Kong’s retail sector, stuck in the doldrums, pushes vacancy rate of street-level shops to record high

  • The vacancy rate in the main shopping districts of Causeway Bay, Mong Kok, Central and Tsim Sha Tsui has reached a record high of 12.6 per cent, says Midland IC&I
  • The property agency expects rents to fall by 40 to 50 per cent in the core districts by the end of the year

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 7:24pm, 15 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A slew of closures has pushed the vacancy rate of street level shops to a record high in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix WongA slew of closures has pushed the vacancy rate of street level shops to a record high in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
A slew of closures has pushed the vacancy rate of street level shops to a record high in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE