An iconic heritage double-decker tram passes a street junction in Central as it rides down the tramlines in the dedicated central reservation between high-rise skyscrapers in this street scene cityscape of the shopping and business district, Hong Kong Island. Photo: Getty Images
Chinese companies are showing signs of returning to Hong Kong’s offices and executive apartments, boding well for city’s real estate
- The Chinachem Group recently leased one of its high-end apartments to a Chinese client for HK$200,000 (US$25,800) a month, a princely sum even in the world’s most expensive residential property market
- Optimism is trickling into the market for commercial offices, where mainland Chinese companies are encouraged by the prospect of greater political stability, and are willing to negotiate for longer leases at better prices
Topic | Hong Kong property
