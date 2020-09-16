Mead Johnson's warehouse at the Hutchison Logistics Centre in Kwai Chung on 25 January 2013. Photo: Felix Wong
Vacancy in Hong Kong’s storage facilities, warehouses and logistics real estate may double as retailers end leases, slash stock
- An estimated 102,000 square metres (1.098 million square feet) of marketable space is set to return to the leasing market this year when their leases expire, JLL said
- That takes the logistics property sector’s overall vacancy rate to 3 per cent this year, compared with 1.6 per cent in 2019
