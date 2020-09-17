Macau’s casinos and hotels are looking forward to welcoming tourists from China during the golden week holiday. Photo: Getty Images
Macau hotels and casinos look forward to upcoming golden week holiday as travel restrictions with China are eased
- Five out of the 23 hotels tracked by Morgan Stanley have been fully booked for the first five days of October, compared to 16 during the golden week holiday last year
- Gross gaming revenue in Macau has fallen by more than 90 per cent year on year for the past five months
Topic | Macau
