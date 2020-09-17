Mainland developers Longfor Group and KWG managed to sell just one flat at the Upper River Bank in East Kowloon, on Thursday. Photo: Jonathan WongMainland developers Longfor Group and KWG managed to sell just one flat at the Upper River Bank in East Kowloon, on Thursday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Business

Hong Kong homebuyers give midweek property sales a miss amid unemployment, economic worries

  • Developers of Upper River Bank in East Kowloon manage to sell one of 123 units on sale, priced between HK$13 million and HK$28 million
  • Unlike first-time home seekers, buyers for higher priced flats are not in a hurry to invest, says Midland Realty’s Sammy Po

Pearl Liu
Updated: 7:46pm, 17 Sep, 2020

