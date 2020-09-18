Sun Hung Kai Properties has a new design for its West Kowloon project. Photo: Handout
Sun Hung Kai Properties makes massive changes to West Kowloon project, drops one tower and adds more open space
- The project, which is expected to be completed in phases by 2028, includes a 1.5km walkway, 38,000 sq ft of open space, a mall and two office towers
- Last November, SHKP won the tender for the plot above West Kowloon Terminus with a record US$5.45 billion bid, or HK$13,345 per sq ft
Topic | Hong Kong property
Sun Hung Kai Properties has a new design for its West Kowloon project. Photo: Handout