Sun Hung Kai Properties has a new design for its West Kowloon project. Photo: HandoutSun Hung Kai Properties has a new design for its West Kowloon project. Photo: Handout
Business

Sun Hung Kai Properties makes massive changes to West Kowloon project, drops one tower and adds more open space

  • The project, which is expected to be completed in phases by 2028, includes a 1.5km walkway, 38,000 sq ft of open space, a mall and two office towers
  • Last November, SHKP won the tender for the plot above West Kowloon Terminus with a record US$5.45 billion bid, or HK$13,345 per sq ft

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 10:18pm, 18 Sep, 2020

